POTTER John Denholm (Inverness)
Peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, on Monday, November 9, 2020, John Denholm Potter, 33 West Heather Road, Inverness, aged 86 years. Former engineer BP, Aviemore. Avid Fisherman River Ness and Hibs Football Club fan. Beloved husband of the Late Doreen, much loved father of Malcolm, Stuart and Calum, dear father-in-law of Shirley and Susan, grandfather to Ian, great-grandfather to Coen and a true friend of many. Funeral service on Friday, December 4, at 1 pm, in the Funeral Home of William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness, under government guidelines. Livestream available at www.williamtfraserandson.co.uk
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2020