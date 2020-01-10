Home

John (Jock) REITH

REITH John (Jock) (West Pilton)
Peacefully, on January 1, 2020. John, in his 85th year, beloved husband of the late Sylvia (Rusty), cherished father of Sheila, Shirley, Susan, Sylvia, Sandra, Johnny and Sharon. Adored papa of 20 plus grandchildren and 30 plus great-grandchildren. Dearly loved and cherished by all. A celebration of his life will be held in Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, January 21, at 1 pm, followed by an interment at Rosebank Cemetery, at 2.15 pm.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 10, 2020
