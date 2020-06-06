|
SAWERS John (Jack) (Tollcross, Edinburgh)
The family of the late Jack Sawers wishes to acknowledge the many flowers, phone calls and expressions of sympathy following our sad loss. We would also like to thank Reverend Andrea Price for her thoughtful ceremony and Scotmid Funerals for its kind and considered conduct throughout. Finally, we offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the funeral or who watched online. All your support before and after the funeral has helped us through a difficult time. Jack will be sadly missed by everyone.
