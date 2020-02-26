Home

SHAND John (Saughtonhall)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, John, aged 91 years young, life long friend to Alan, much loved brother to May and uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle to Janis, Iain, Elaine, Mark, Rachael, Ryan, Hayley, Blair and Harry. John will be sadly missed, for his wise words, quick wit and his unassuming ways. Funeral service to take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, March 4, at 10.30 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Feb. 26, 2020
