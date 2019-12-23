Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
15:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for John ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Sinclair (Johnny) ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

John Sinclair (Johnny) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON John Sinclair (Johnny) (Southside)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Johnny, beloved husband of the late Ina, much loved dad to Margaret, Derek, Lorraine and the late Joan. Proud papa and great-papa and a loved father-in-law, brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, December 30, at 3 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -