ANDERSON John Sinclair (Johnny) (Southside)
Suddenly but peacefully, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Johnny, beloved husband of the late Ina, much loved dad to Margaret, Derek, Lorraine and the late Joan. Proud papa and great-papa and a loved father-in-law, brother and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Monday, December 30, at 3 pm. All welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019