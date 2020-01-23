Home

Brodies Funeral Services Limited (Livingston)
15 Fairbairn Road
Livingston, West Lothian EH54 6TS
01506 419192
John TRIPNEY

John TRIPNEY Notice
TRIPNEY John (East Calder)
Suddenly, at home on January 5, 2020, John, aged 68 years, beloved son of the late Henry and Janet Tripney, much loved brother of Janet, Robert and the late Margaret, Jean, Nan and Henry, also a dear brother-in-law and uncle of the family. Funeral service will take place in Brodies Funeral Parlour, Livingston, EH54 6TS, on Wednesday, January 29, at 12 noon. Interment thereafter at Almondell Cemetery, East Calder. To which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 23, 2020
