GILHOOLEY Joseph (Joe) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, on July 22, 2020, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh. Cherished husband of Patricia (Pat Cooney), a dearly loved dad, grandad and
great-grandad. Formerly of Easthouses and Bilston Glen Collieries also Esk Valley College. Private funeral Mass, due to current restrictions. Cortege will leave Mavisbank at 11 am, Friday, August 7, passing Clerk Street, Loanhead, should anyone wish to pay their respects. Sorely missed by loving family and friends. No flowers, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2020
