|
|
|
GILHOOLEY Joseph (Joe) (Loanhead)
Pat Gilhooley and family wish to thank Father Tony Lappin for the lovely Mass and graveside prayers, Thomas Marin, Funeral Directors, all who cared for our beloved Joe at Bonnyrigg Health Centre, Midlothian Community Hospital and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, family, neighbours and friends for the many cards, flowers and wishes of condolence and all who paid respect to Joe as the cortège passed from home to St Margaret's RC Church, Loanhead. Our grateful thanks to everyone.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2020