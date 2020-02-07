|
MALTBY Joseph Speirs (Davidson Mains / Kinross)
Peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, at Perth Royal Infirmary, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Joe, beloved husband to Sarah, much loved father and father-in-law, brother and brother-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle to all the family here and in Australia and good friend to all who knew him.
Gone but not forgotten and forever cherished.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, February 14, at 3.30 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 7, 2020