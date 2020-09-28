Home

GOWANS Joyce (nee McKinlay) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Joyce, beloved wife of the late Andrew, much loved mum of Brian, Gail and the late Paul, mother-in-law to Majbritt and Drew, dear sister to May and the late Kin, sister-in-law to Sandy, Jim and the late Nancy, cherished gran to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a dearly loved aunt and friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to join us. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 28, 2020
