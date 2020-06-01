Home

GRIEVE Joyce (nee Naismith) (Prestonpans)
Peacefully, at home, with her loving family by her side, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Joyce, dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mum of Alan, Lynda, Graeme and the late Kenny, loving mother-in-law to Margaret and Gordon, devoted and cherished granny to Liam, Ryan, Ross, Ellis and Carys and a dear sister to the late Nancy. Our thoughts are with family and friends who are unable to join us. Due to unforeseen circumstances a private funeral will be held.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 1, 2020
