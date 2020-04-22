Home

LAPINSKIE Joyce (Easthouses)
Peacefully, at Highbank Care Home, Dalkeith, on April 14, 2020. Joyce, loving wife of the late Frank and very much loved mum of Francis, Caroline, Marion, Brian, Yvonne and Steven and a dearly loved mother-in-law, gran, great-gran, sister and sister-in-law. Due to current circumstances, a private service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, on Saturday, April 25, at 10 am. There will be a live stream of the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 22, 2020
