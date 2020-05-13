|
|
|
McINTOSH
Joyce (East Saltoun)
Passed away suddenly, on May 9, 2020, at the Western General. Beloved wife of Dickie, much loved mum of Lesli, Kerry and Craig, special granma to Hollie, Abbie, Nathan and Martha. Joyce was a loving sister, auntie and friend to many. Private ceremony at Seafield Crematorium, due to current restrictions. A celebration of Joyce's life will take place in due course to which all family, friends and neighbours are invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 13, 2020