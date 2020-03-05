|
RANKIN Joyce (Currie)
Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the Northcare Suites staff, with her family at her side, on March 2, 2020. Joyce, aged 93, loving Wife of the late Ken, cherished Mum of Kenneth, Lynda and Janis and adored Gran of Jamie, Claire, Beth, Laura, Justine and Michael. A funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 11, at 9.30 am, at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, to which everyone is welcome. Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer's Research
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 5, 2020