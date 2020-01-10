Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julie ARCHIBALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julie (Matear) ARCHIBALD

Notice Condolences

Julie (Matear) ARCHIBALD Notice
ARCHIBALD Julie (nee Matear) (Loanhead)
Died peacefully, after a short illness, at Marie Curie Hospice, Fairmilehead, on January 3, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Tam, loving mum of Andrew and David, much loved gran of Craig, Ross, Kirstie, Stuart and Euan and loving sister of Jim and the late Jack. Funeral service will be held at Loanhead Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 12.15 pm, thereafter at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Retiral collection after both services if desired for Marie Curie.
Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -