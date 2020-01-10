|
|
|
ARCHIBALD Julie (nee Matear) (Loanhead)
Died peacefully, after a short illness, at Marie Curie Hospice, Fairmilehead, on January 3, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Tam, loving mum of Andrew and David, much loved gran of Craig, Ross, Kirstie, Stuart and Euan and loving sister of Jim and the late Jack. Funeral service will be held at Loanhead Parish Church, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 12.15 pm, thereafter at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Retiral collection after both services if desired for Marie Curie.
Sadly missed.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 10, 2020