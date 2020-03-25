Home

ANDERSON June (Corstorphine)
Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Royal Edinburgh Hospital, on March 17, 2020, June, aged 84 years, dearly loved wife of John, much loved mum of Tracey, the late Kirsty and Tracey's partner, David, adored grandma to Rachel, Conor and Oliver and loving cousin to Avril. Will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to remain private due to current national health risks, however, a memorial service will be announced when gathering restrictions are lifted.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 25, 2020
