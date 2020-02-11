|
BAXTER June (Edinburgh)
Bobby, Anne and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and flowers received after the recent sad loss of June. Thanks to Rev Peter Nelson for the lovely service, Rob Baxter for delivering a heartfelt eulogy and the nursing staff of Ward 104 at the Royal Infirmary and the Hawthorn Ward at Ellen's Glen House for their wonderful care. Thank you also for the donations to the Parkinson's Society.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 11, 2020