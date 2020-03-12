Home

FRASER Karl Jacobson George Andrew (Shetland / Edinburgh)
Passed away at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Marion Naismith Hay and a much loved dad to Carolyn Ann. Much loved brother to Stephen and uncle to Graeme and Helen. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, March 18, at 3 pm.
All invited. No flowers please, but any donations to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 12, 2020
