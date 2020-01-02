|
HALDANE Katherine (Kath) (Gorebridge)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on December 25, 2019, aged 82 years. Katherine, beloved wife of James (Jim), devoted mother to Anne and the late Keith. Will be deeply missed by her extended circle of friends and family. A Requiem Mass will be held at St Margaret's RC Church, Gorebridge, on January 6, 2020, at 10 am, to which all family and friends are invited. Interment thereafter, to Harvieston Cemetery, at 11.15 am approximately. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 2, 2020