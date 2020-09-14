|
|
|
O'DONNELL Katherine Stewart (Kate)
(née McAinsh) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, after a long, but courageous battle with cancer, Kate, much loved wife of Bob and dearly loved mum to Peter and Karen, devoted grandmother of Ellie, Lewis and Fraser, also much loved mother-in-law of Louise and Bryan. Funeral private due to current restrictions. Family flowers only, donations to Cancer Research UK are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 14, 2020