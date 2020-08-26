Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen BOYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen BOYLE

Notice Condolences

Kathleen BOYLE Notice
BOYLE Kathleen (YiYi)
(nee Ward) (Edinburgh / Donegal)
Peacefully, at home, on August 17, 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of John and mum to Denis, Jim, Linda and Tracey. Sorely missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also her brothers and sisters. Due to current restrictions, a private family Requiem Mass will be held at St John the Baptist RC Church, on Friday, August 28 and burial thereafter at Mount Vernon beside her late son, baby Kevin.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -