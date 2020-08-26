|
BOYLE Kathleen (YiYi)
(nee Ward) (Edinburgh / Donegal)
Peacefully, at home, on August 17, 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of John and mum to Denis, Jim, Linda and Tracey. Sorely missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and also her brothers and sisters. Due to current restrictions, a private family Requiem Mass will be held at St John the Baptist RC Church, on Friday, August 28 and burial thereafter at Mount Vernon beside her late son, baby Kevin.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 26, 2020