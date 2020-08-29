Home

GRIEVE Kathleen (Perth)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at Ninewells Hospital, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a long illness bravely borne, Kathleen (Kath) (nee Lynagh), aged 82, beloved wife of the late Robert (Tubby), loving mum to Irene and Lesley, dearly loved granny of Kelly, Scott, Zoe, Lisa and Erin, great-granny of Nathan, Ronan and Ellis and a dear sister, mother-in-law and aunt. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 29, 2020
