MURRAY Keith 27/11/65 - 26/1/19
If tears could build a stairway,
And memories a lane,
We would walk right up to Heaven,
And bring you back again,
No farewell words were spoken,
No time to say goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And only God knows why,
Our hearts still ache in sadness,
And secret tears still flow,
What it meant to lose you,
No-one will ever know,
But now we know you want us,
To mourn for you no more,
To remember all the happy times,
Life still has so much in store,
Since you'll never be forgotten,
We pledge to you today,
A hallowed place within our hearts,
Is where you'll always stay.
In loving memory.
Your loving wife Gale xx
Keith, Michaela, April and partners xxx.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 25, 2020
