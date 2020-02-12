|
STEPHEN Keith (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on February 8, 2020. Keith, dearly beloved partner of Julie, much loved son of Wilma and the late Hugh and brother of the late David, much loved dad of Christie, Archie and Charlie and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, February 15, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service in aid of Keith's favourite charities.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 12, 2020