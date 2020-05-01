Home

KELLY Keith W. (Silverburn / Penicuik)
In loving memory of Keith W. Kelly, who sadly passed away on April 26, 2020, after a heroic fight with cancer. He died peacefully, at home, in Silverburn, with his beloved wife Anne Kelly at his side. Youngest son of Arthur McDonald and Florence Mildred Kelly. He was a much loved father to Nigel, Christopher, Josephine and Julian. Adored grandad and great-grandad. Keith was a lovely human being and respected friend and colleague and will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched.
The funeral will be private due to current restrictions, however, a celebration of his wonderful life will be arranged at a future date.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 1, 2020
