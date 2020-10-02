|
|
|
LOGAN Kenneth (Kenny) (Bellsquarry / Corstorphine)
Peacefully, passed away, at Marie Curie Hospice, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Kenny (former employee of
The Scottish Government), a dearly beloved husband of Adele, a much loved brother to June, uncle, son-in-law and true friend to a great many. Kenny was an active member of Corstorphine Bowling Club where he was a past club champion and two time President where he gave much to the club, a keen caravanner with The Scottish Caravan Club, committee member of East of Scotland Centre, more recently Forth and Clyde Centre and past Chairman of the Bellsquarry Community Council. Family flowers only, please. Due to the current government restrictions, the funeral will be private, but will be available via webinar. For further information please contact Scotmid Funerals on Tel: 0131 334 7308.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 2, 2020