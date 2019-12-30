Home

MACDONALD Kenneth (The Jewel)
Peacefully, on December 12, 2019, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Kenneth, much loved husband of the late Nancy. Loving dad to Pamela, Kenneth and the late Gail, big brother to Gordon, Alan, Douglas, Maureen and the late Iris, Ronnie and Leonard, adored grandad and great-grandad and father-in-law to Billy and Caroline. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 10.30 am, to which all are warmly invited. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 30, 2019
