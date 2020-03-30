Home

Kenneth Masterson (Kenny) HARKINS

Kenneth Masterson (Kenny) HARKINS Notice
HARKINS Kenneth Masterson (Kenny) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in his sleep, in the excellent care of Erskine Care Home, Kenny, passed away, a month short of his 90th birthday. A wonderful husband to the late June and the worlds best dad to Julie. Friend and father-in-law to Ali and an amazing grandad to Siobhan, Nadia and Janna June. Funeral service private due to current restrictions. Interment of ashes and a celebration of his life to be arranged at a later date. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 30, 2020
