MILLER Kenneth (Musselburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Kenneth, loving husband of the late Christine, much loved step dad to Gareth, Caroline and Scott, grandad to Andrew, Mark and Emily, great-grandad to Oscar and a good friend to all who knew him. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Wednesday, July 1, to which close family and friends are welcome. Numbers will be limited due to current government restrictions
Published in Edinburgh News on June 26, 2020