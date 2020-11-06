|
|
|
SMITH Kenneth (Newcastle / Hexham / Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on October 29, 2020, Kenneth, formerly of Balerno Paper Mill and ASDA, Chesser. Beloved husband of the late Nancy, loving dad to Fiona, Ian and Avril, father-in-law to Craig and David, proud grandad to Christopher, Michael and Callum and great-grandad to Ethan. Due to current restrictions, a private service is being held. Any donations can be made in Kenneth's name directly to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 6, 2020