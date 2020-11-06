Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth SMITH

Notice Condolences

Kenneth SMITH Notice
SMITH Kenneth (Newcastle / Hexham / Edinburgh)
Suddenly, at home, on October 29, 2020, Kenneth, formerly of Balerno Paper Mill and ASDA, Chesser. Beloved husband of the late Nancy, loving dad to Fiona, Ian and Avril, father-in-law to Craig and David, proud grandad to Christopher, Michael and Callum and great-grandad to Ethan. Due to current restrictions, a private service is being held. Any donations can be made in Kenneth's name directly to Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -