SPEED Kenneth (Ken) (Drylaw)
Sadly but peacefully, at home, Kenneth J. R. Speed, passed away, with his beloved wife Jackie, of which they shared many happy years together. His adoring sons Jason, Jamie, Joseph, the late John and his daughters-in-law Samantha and Stacey all by his side. A beloved papa to his treasured grandchildren Kelvin, Katie, Millie, Maxwell and Murphy.
An honourable man, who made an impact on everyone he met. A true gentleman that will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him. Family funeral due to restrictions.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 19, 2020