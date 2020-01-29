|
WARDLAW Kerrie 1st Anniversary
We lived in hope,
We prayed in vain,
That God should make you well again,
But he decided we should part,
He eased your pain,
But broke our hearts.
Love mum and dad x.
Missing you lots mummy.
With love Jack x.
There is always a face before me,
A voice I would love to hear,
A smile I will always remember,
Of a sister I loved so dear.
Love Mark, Sarah and Joanne x.
You may be out of sight,
We may be worlds apart,
But you are always in our minds,
And forever in our hearts.
Love nana, John and Cameron x.
A kiss thrown up to the sky so blue,
Catch it auntie Kerrie, it's just for you.
Love Ben, Lucy and Connor x.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 29, 2020