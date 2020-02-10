Home

Scotmid Co-operative Funeral Directors
Hillwood House
Newbridge, Lothian EH288QJ
0131 5515111
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
BAXTER Kevin (Royston)
Peacefully, at St Columba's Hospice, on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Adored husband and soulmate of Helen, much loved dad of Ashleigh and Aimee, doting papa of Rebecca, Jessie and Amelia, very much loved by all family and friends. Service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Saturday, February 15, at 10 am.
All welcome. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, in aid of St Columba's Hospice. Enquiries to Scotmid Tel: 0131 551 5111.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 10, 2020
