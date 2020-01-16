Home

MAIN Kirkland, RSA, RSW (Cramond) Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on January 13, 2020. Kirk, much loved Dad of Marj, Grandad to Cora and Ethan, father-in-law of Neil, brother of Janet and devoted husband of the late Gerry. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations to Macmillan Cancer Support would be welcome after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020
