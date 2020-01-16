|
MAIN
Kirkland, RSA, RSW
(Cramond)
Peacefully, at Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on January 13, 2020.
Kirk, much loved Dad of Marj, Grandad to Cora and Ethan, father-in-law of
Neil, brother of Janet and devoted husband of the late Gerry. Funeral
service at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Wednesday, January
22, 2020, at
1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations to Macmillan Cancer
Support would be welcome after the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020