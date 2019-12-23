|
LAWSON Lachlan St Clair (Lenny) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Lenny, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of June, a devoted dad, grandad and brother. A great friend to all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, December 30, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019