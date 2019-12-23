Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Lachlan St Clair (Lenny) LAWSON

Lachlan St Clair (Lenny) LAWSON Notice
LAWSON Lachlan St Clair (Lenny) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Lenny, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of June, a devoted dad, grandad and brother. A great friend to all who knew and loved him. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, December 30, at 2 pm, to which all are welcome to attend. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 23, 2019
