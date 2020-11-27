|
|
|
WELLWOOD Laura Marie (nee Moesch) (Edinburgh)
Dearly beloved wife of the late Ron, much loved mother of David, Alison, Kenneth and Elizabeth, cherished grandmother to Danielle, Alexandra, Rochelle, Jonathan and Amanda, passed away, peacefully, in the early hours of Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Laura was a primary school teacher who specialised in helping children overcome difficulties with reading and writing and made a huge difference to children throughout the years. Laura was also keen on amateur dramatics and was a member of the Edinburgh People's Theatre, along with her husband Ron. They were both members of Priestfield Parish Church and latterly Duddingston Kirk. Laura will be very sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 27, 2020