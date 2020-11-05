Home

HAY Lillian (Leith)
Peacefully, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St Columba's Hospice, Lillian, beloved wife to Thomas, loving mum to Richard, Thomas and Arlene, much loved granny to Lauren, Rebecca, Broghan, Arron, Thomas, Morgan and Nathan, great-granny to Georgie, Benjamin and Florence, beloved sister to Ellen, a good friend to all who knew her and sadly missed by all. A private funeral service due to COVID to take place on Tuesday, November 10, at 10.30 am. Funeral cortege will leave from Giles Street
at 10.10 am.
RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 5, 2020
