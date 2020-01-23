Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lorna ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorna (Russell) ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

Lorna (Russell) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Lorna (nee Russell) (Edinburgh)
Passed away in the arms of her loving husband Ashley, at their home in Buckstone, on January 19, 2020. Lorna, a nurse at The Sick Kids for 42 years, was an adored daughter to Margaret and the late Stan, wife to Ashley, mum to Lindsay and Amy and nana to Jaxon, Devon and Declan. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 12 noon, on Wednesday, January 29, followed by a reception at Charwood, Fairmilehead. Family flowers only, but a collection will be made on the day and online for Marie Curie. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -