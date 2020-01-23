|
ANDERSON Lorna (nee Russell) (Edinburgh)
Passed away in the arms of her loving husband Ashley, at their home in Buckstone, on January 19, 2020. Lorna, a nurse at The Sick Kids for 42 years, was an adored daughter to Margaret and the late Stan, wife to Ashley, mum to Lindsay and Amy and nana to Jaxon, Devon and Declan. A service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, at 12 noon, on Wednesday, January 29, followed by a reception at Charwood, Fairmilehead. Family flowers only, but a collection will be made on the day and online for Marie Curie. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 23, 2020