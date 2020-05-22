Home

LAWRIE Lorraine (Davidson's Mains)
Suddenly, at home on Monday, May 18, 2020, Lorraine (68), is now at peace after a short courageous battle. Best friend and wife to Brian, sister to Pamela, mum to Keith and Iain, "Granny Raine" to Struan, Forbes, Chelsie, Elisha and Ailsa. A good friend to many, who always had a story to tell and loved her gardening, sewing and reading.
Will be sorely missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions Lorraine's funeral, at Kirkcaldy Crematorium will be private. Hearse will be leaving from and driving along, Main Street, Dunshalt at 12.10 pm, on Friday, May 29, 2020, before making it's way to Kirkcaldy.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 22, 2020
