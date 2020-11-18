Home

DICK Louise Wilson (Edinburgh)
On November 11, 2020, at St Columba's Hospice, after a brave battle. Beloved sister of Raymond, Elaine, Anne and Sandra and partner of Robert. Formerly of Bank of Scotland Trustee Department (Mazars) and more recently with Barnardo's Fostering. She will be much missed by all who knew her. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at
Mortonhall Crematorium, on November 23. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 18, 2020
