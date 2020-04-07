|
DOWSON Louise (Stockbridge, Edinburgh)
Peacefully, in the excellent care of Eagle Lodge, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Louise, aged 94 years, devoted wife of the late Phil, loving mum to Pam and the late David, mother-in-law to Steven, proud granny to Chris and his wife, Lindsay and Jill and her husband, David and great-granny to Isabella, Sophia and Isla. She will be greatly missed by all. Due to the current circumstances the funeral will be for immediate family only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Apr. 7, 2020