MUNRO Lysbeth (nee Steele) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at St John's Care Home, Melrose, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Lysbeth, aged 88 years, former teacher at Corstorphine Primary School, dearly beloved wife of the late Ian, loving mum of Keith and Stuart, mother-in-law of Ana and Frances. A private service will be held at Borders Crematorium, on Friday, December 4, at 1 pm, which will be webcast at www.obitus.com
Username Lige0248 Password 751196
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 30, 2020
