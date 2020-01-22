|
|
|
SMITH
Malcolm
(Balerno)
Suddenly, but peacefully, on January 18, 2020, at The Royal Infirmary
Edinburgh, Malcolm, beloved husband of the late Hazel, loving father of
Jacqueline and Calum, much loved grandad of Lauren, Ashley, Ryan, Mark and Robbie and father-in-law to Bernard. A funeral service will be held in Balerno Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 28, at 12 noon and interment thereafter in Currie Cemetery.
All family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 22, 2020