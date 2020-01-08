Home

Peacefully, on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Margaret, dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mum to Mary, George, James, Catherine, Hugh, Brian, Margaret, John, June, Keith, Malcolm and the late Andrew, a loving mother-in-law and sister. A dear granny and granny Hilson to all her grandchildren. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, January 14, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 8, 2020
