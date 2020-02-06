Home

Margaret (Purple Maggie) CLARK

CLARK Margaret
(Purple Maggie) (Juniper Green / Livingston)
Peacefully, in the excellent care of Anne Stewart and her amazing team at Livingston Care Home on February 1, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Ivor and Elizabeth, sister of the late Barbara and auntie to Donald and John. Maggie was a very special adopted auntie to the Loughton family who will miss her dearly. A celebration of Maggie's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Thursday, February 13, at 11 am, to which all friends are invited. Please wear something purple or bright. No flowers please, however, donations to the RNLI, Kinghorn would be gratefully received at the crematorium.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 6, 2020
