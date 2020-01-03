Home

Margaret (Irvine) ELLIS

ELLIS Margaret (nee Irvine) (Leith)
Peacefully, at Ellen's Glen House, on December 17, 2019, Margaret, aged 92 years, beloved wife of the late George and much loved mum to Margaret, Gordon, Ian, David and the late Maureen and nana to the family. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.30 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, a retiral collection will be taken in aid of Alzheimer Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 3, 2020
