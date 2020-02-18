Home

Margaret FORD

FORD Margaret (Inglis) (Inch)
Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Margaret (late of prescription pricing), much loved wife of the late Gerry, devoted mum to Carol and Alison, cherished granny to Kirsten, Crystal, Cara, Krissa and David, granny-in-law to Steven, proud great-granny to Adam, Liam, Niall, Erin, Amelie, Max, Zac, Miley and Rory. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Saturday, February 22, at 9 am, followed by interment at Craigmillar Castle Park Cemetery at 10.15 am, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 18, 2020
