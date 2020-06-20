Home

Margaret FRANCHETTI

Margaret FRANCHETTI Notice
FRANCHETTI Margaret (Rita) (Blackhall)
Peacefully, on June 14, 2020, surrounded by her children Maureen, Alison, Norah, Lindsay, Julie and Stephen. Much loved mum and devoted grandmother to her ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Private funeral service on Monday, June 22, at 12.30 pm, Saint Margaret's, Davidson's Mains and Warriston Crematorium. The family invite you to join us virtually at 12.30 pm, for the church service: https://www.facebook.com/
StMargaretsrcChurchdavidsonsmainsedinburgh/
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2020
