Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret GILLIES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret GILLIES

Notice Condolences

Margaret GILLIES Notice
GILLIES Margaret (nee Ferguson) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, aged 78. Beloved wife of the late John Gillies. Formerly worked at the Lyceum and Kings Theatres and most recently the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Leith. Lovingly cared for for the past six years by the staff at Elizabeth Maginnis Court. Family flowers only, but donations may be made to the emergency appeal by Capital Theatres if so desired. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 1, at 10.30 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -