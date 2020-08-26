|
GILLIES Margaret (nee Ferguson) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, aged 78. Beloved wife of the late John Gillies. Formerly worked at the Lyceum and Kings Theatres and most recently the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, Leith. Lovingly cared for for the past six years by the staff at Elizabeth Maginnis Court. Family flowers only, but donations may be made to the emergency appeal by Capital Theatres if so desired. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, September 1, at 10.30 am.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 26, 2020