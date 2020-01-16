Home

GRINIS Margaret (Poltonhall)
Peacefully, at Drummond Grange Care Home, on Friday, January 10, 2020, Margaret, loving wife of the late Antanas (Tony), much loved mum of Thomas, Myra and the late Margaret, mother-in-law of Susan and David and a devoted granny of Claire, Michael and Nicholas. A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, Bonnyrigg, on Monday, January 20, at 11 am, followed by a burial at Lasswade Cemetery, at 12 noon.
Published in Edinburgh News on Jan. 16, 2020
